OSAWATOMIE — Library Director Elizabeth Trigg said no one was more surprised than she was to be returning to New Jersey after she left 30 years ago to move to Kansas.
But Trigg and her husband, Chuck, are empty nesters and couldn’t pass up an opportunity for a new adventure in Atlantic City where they first met.
“With both our boys being in the military, we knew they would probably never, or at least for a very long time, live in Miami County again so the time was right for a new adventure,” Trigg said. “In September, we went to visit friends who had bought a new house in Atlantic City. Our friends had moved to a gorgeous beach house in a lovely residential neighborhood one block from the ocean.”
The Triggs loved the house and they jokingly told their friends if they found another house in their neighborhood for sale to let them know. As fate would have it, their friends’ neighbors were interested in selling their home.
“We got on a plane and came back to Kansas only to receive a call from them a few days later asking if we wanted to do a video call and see the house,” Trigg said. “It was gorgeous. (It’s) 120 years old, original hardwood floors, pocket doors, plaster moldings — and you could see the ocean from the huge front porch. We fell in love and made and offer — boom, we were moving.”
Trigg plans to leave the Osawatomie Library at the end of December but will still remain involved in running library operations through virtual communication.
“My last psychical day will be Dec. 30, but I will stay on remotely to manage the library until a new director is hired and trained,” Trigg said. “I love our library and the amazing community we serve and want our new library director to have all of the necessary tools to be successful and continue our vision.
“COVID has presented some unique challenges to the library, and it will take a very special person to lead us into the future,” she said. “I want to ensure that whoever that person is has everything they need to be successful.”
Trigg started with the Osawatomie Library in 2008.
“The kiddos from my very first toddler time are in high school now,” Trigg said.
The library is funded through the city of Osawatomie and operates as a department of the city. City Manager Mike Scanlon said the search for Trigg’s successor is underway.
“Finding a new library director is not an easy task as the role is unique to the community and plays an important role in the success of an important department,” Scanlon said in an email. “With the difficulties created by the COVID-19 virus and its effects on our community and patrons, as well as the services the library can offer, the new director will be tasked with re-identifying the needs of their patrons and finding ways to meet those needs.”
Scanlon said the search committee has received inquiries from some qualified applicants in its quest to fine the ideal candidate.
“Interviews will take place after the Christmas holiday,” he said.
Trigg is returning to the community where she got her first job, but she said Osawatomie has been a great place to be.
“I got my first job (in Atlantic City ironically) in 1980,” Trigg said in an email. “I was 14 and I have worked at some great jobs and some really not great jobs in the last 40 years ... and I can honestly say this is the greatest job I have ever had. I love working at the library and love the Osawatomie community and our patrons.”
Trigg said she was 35 years old before she began volunteering in the library at her oldest son’s parochial school in Leavenworth, and then serving as a library volunteer at Holy Trinity where her youngest son attended school after they moved to Paola. To help pay for her scrap-booking hobby, Trigg took a part-time job at the Paola Library that eventually turned into a full-time position handling the library’s youth services programs.
Trigg worked at the Paola Library for three years before becoming director in Osawatomie. She hopes to assist at a library in the future.
“I think it’s important that you can be 35 years old before you discover what your passion is,” Trigg said. “This has been the greatest job I have ever had. I love what I do.”
Trigg said she appreciates all the support she has received as the library’s director.
“I am supported and encouraged to be innovative and find new ways to make the library better all while helping people,” Trigg said. “I have an incredible, dedicated staff that I will miss so much, a strong library board that pushes me to always be better.”
Trigg has a lot of fond memories of her work at the Osawatomie library, especially of the summer reading program which has blossomed during her tenure.
“I will miss the kids and the craziness of summer reading so much,” Trigg said. “I will miss the groans from my staff when I walk in on a Monday morning and say, ‘Guess what? I have a Great idea.’”
Trigg said she will not only miss the laughter but also the feeling of success when goals were achieved while working as a team.
“I will miss the books and the programs and constantly striving to create a library that all of Osawatomie can be proud of,” Trigg said. “It has been an amazing 12 years, and I will miss it with all my heart.”
