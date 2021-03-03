Sheila Schultz has only been serving as part-time county counselor since the first of January, but she has already assisted Miami County with everything from a tax sale on the courthouse steps to offering legal advice to a divided County Commission about a proposed speed limit increase in rural Osawatomie.
Schultz, a Paola attorney for the past 27 years, is no longer in private practice but continues to serve three communities in the area as their municipal judge.
An honor graduate of Washburn University School of Law, Schultz has been municipal judge for the city of Paola since 2004 and for the city of Osawatomie for about a decade.
She also serves as municipal judge for the city of La Cygne, a position she began in January.
Schultz is not an employee of the county, but is working as an independent legal contractor.
The County Commission voted 5-0 to approve Schultz’s appointment to the position.
The county counselor’s hours will fluctuate, dictated by the workload.
“I’ve got a lot of interest in the community and that was just another step in the process,” Schultz said of taking on the role.
Schultz doesn’t specialize in one area of law but can draw from a variety of experience in her nearly three decades as a local attorney.
“When you’re in a small community you have to do a little bit of everything,” Schultz said. “I have a very natural curiosity for just about anything to do with the law.”
Before attending Washburn law school, Schultz graduated summa cum laude from Marshall University.
Schultz, a graduate of Osawatomie High School, made the decision to become an attorney during those informative years.
“I made that decision in high school, but I didn’t think it was going to be possible, given the cost of going to law school,” Schultz said. “But I guess you prioritize if that’s what you want to do because I managed to do it.”
Schultz said she has been impressed with how county commissioners conduct themselves and the county’s business.
“I didn’t know what to expect when I started with them, but it’s obvious when you attend the Board of County Commissioners’ meeting that they know what they are doing,” Schultz said. “They are extremely professional.”
Schultz succeeds longtime County Counselor David Heger, who retired at year’s end.
“This first month I’ve been getting my arms around the real issues and what needs to be addressed first,” she said earlier. “I am enjoying it.”
