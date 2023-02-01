230201_mr_reeves_01

Retiring Planning and Zoning Director Teresa Reeves (center) receives a Miami County flag and a proclamation from the County Commission during her retirement recognition at the commission’s meeting Wednesday, Jan. 25. Joining Reeves in the photo (from left) are Commission Chair Tyler Vaughan and commissioners Jene Vickrey, Rob Roberts, George Pretz and Keith Diediker.

 Photo by Alex Freund

Teresa Reeves has been described as approachable, an educator and a hard worker. All qualities county leaders said are important for a good planning and zoning director.

After serving the county for 28 years, Planning and Zoning Director Reeves was honored with a retirement recognition ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 25, during the County Commission meeting.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

