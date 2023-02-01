Teresa Reeves has been described as approachable, an educator and a hard worker. All qualities county leaders said are important for a good planning and zoning director.
After serving the county for 28 years, Planning and Zoning Director Reeves was honored with a retirement recognition ceremony Wednesday, Jan. 25, during the County Commission meeting.
“I know, not just myself, but many other people around the state that do planning and zoning — Teresa is one of the people who are on your speed dial to call and ask questions and to see what she would do in different situations,” said Kenny Cook, the county’s new planning and zoning director.
Cook previously worked with Reeves in the planning department before becoming Franklin County’s planning director and is beginning his second stint with Miami County.
“She’s been a wonderful coworker and a good friend,” Cook said. “I know there are a lot of people around the state who have high thoughts about Teresa.”
County Administrator Shane Krull talked about getting to know Teresa these past two-plus decades.
“One of the items I’ve appreciated the most in working with Teresa was always the support that she had provided to me,” Krull said. “I deeply appreciate the support.”
Krull talked about the many facets of the planning and zoning director’s job and the balancing act between working with the public, planning commissioners, county staff and county commissioners.
“She always did everything to the best of her ability,” Krull said.
Commissioner Rob Roberts echoed those sentiments.
“Teresa, you have given 110 percent of everything you have put yourself into, and it’s truly been an honor to work with you,” Roberts said.
Retired Road and Bridge Director JR McMahon said he always thought Reeves’ job was harder than his.
“Teresa, I really appreciate the last 28 years that we worked together,” McMahon said. “I appreciated your professionalism.”
Commissioner George Pretz said the two things for him that stand out about Teresa is that she is approachable and is an educator whether she is talking with members of the public, planning staff, planning commissioners and county commissioners.
“She takes time with everybody, and she virtually had to be an educator to every person that came into that office,” Pretz said.
Pretz said Reeves has done outstanding work with the county’s flood areas.
“That’s very valuable in this county because we have a lot of flood ground in this county,” Pretz said. “Teresa has been on top of that in her career and has been very valuable to the development of our county.”
Commission Chair Tyler Vaughan summarized Reeves’ employment with the county by offering a brief timeline of her rise through the department.
Reeves joined the department in 1994 as the executive secretary. She was promoted in 2000 to Planner 1, and in May 2014 she was promoted to the planning and zoning director — a role she served in until her retirement.
“I have sincerely enjoyed my time with the county, and appreciate the opportunity to work here,” Reeves said.
She gave praise to God for being able to serve in the director’s role and serve the public for so many years.
“Commissioner Roberts reminded me multiple times when I thought I was in over my head that I was there for a purpose. And I appreciate that,” Reeves said. “Again, thank you for the opportunity to serve the county and the citizens, and I hope I did a good job.”
Vaughan told Reeves she had done a good job.
“You have been great to work with, and I think it is apparent by everybody that showed up today to celebrate your success,” he said.
Reeves received a standing ovation, and she was presented with a county flag and a proclamation from the commission.
New Planning and Zoning Director Cook started at the beginning of January, Krull said.
Cook previously served as the Franklin County planning director. Prior to that, he worked as a planner for Miami County, the city of Edgerton and McPherson County. Cook has a bachelor’s degree from Pittsburg State University and a master’s degree in planning from Kansas State University.
“Needless to say, I am glad to have Kenny back in the Planning Department and serving as the director,” Krull said.
