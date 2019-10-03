Each year, the Louisburg Cider Mill chooses a new theme to be carved into its field of corn that is planted for a maze.
“It’s an opportunity to celebrate fall traditions by creating images in the corn that remind us of harvest, farm life and even Halloween,” according to a news release. “At times, though, we choose corn maze images that commemorate the rich history of Louisburg Cider Mill.”
Such is the case this year. The Cider Mill announced the 2019 theme is Lost Trail Corn Maze.
Founded in 1977, the Louisburg Cider Mill began the transition in its first decade of operation from a road-side stand and seasonal business to a retail and manufacturing operation. The Cider Mill’s product list expanded with that transition.
Tom and Shelly Schierman, two of the founders of the Louisburg Cider Mill, decided in 1986 they would begin bottling a small-batch, craft root beer, which was made from the recipe of Shelly’s great-great-grandfather, Joe Marshall, according to the news release.
Marshall traveled the Santa Fe Trail many times throughout the 1870s. Legend has it that on one such trip, he got lost and found himself in eastern Kansas, near the town known today as Louisburg, according to the release. He had a variety of professions, but developed a reputation for the root beer he made, which he called “lost trail” root beer.
With over 33 years of being crafted in an old-fashioned, small-batch style, Lost Trail Root Beer is bottled at the Louisburg Cider Mill.
Visitors will have a chance to check out the Lost Trail Corn Maze Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5-6, during the second weekend of Louisburg Cider Mill’s annual Ciderfest celebration. The festival will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days.
Those who cannot attend Ciderfest will still have an opportunity to explore the maze. Louisburg Cider Mill is open daily through Thursday, Oct. 31.
