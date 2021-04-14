LOUISBURG — Louisburg will increase its natural gas rates to offset the cost of a prolonged cold snap in mid-February that created an unforeseen price spike of more than $3.8 million.
City Council members voted unanimously at their Monday, April 5, meeting to approve an increase in the natural gas utility’s base and variable rates which came in near the low end of six repayment scenarios presented by City Administrator Nathan Law to help protect residents on fixed incomes.
The utility’s base rate, the amount charged for having natural gas service, will increase $4.87 per month from $18 to $22.87. Variable rates, based on usage, will increase about five to six cents per therm, a standard measurement unit most cities use to calculate natural gas consumption.
City staff reviewed natural gas usage for four random homes in each of the city’s four wards and ran the usage through each of the six scenarios, according to the city. Based on natural gas consumption during the cold snap under the selected scenario, an average homeowner in Ward 1 would have seen a bill increase of $13 to $22, in Ward 2 from $15 to $56, in Ward 3 from $17 to $27 and in Ward 4 from $15 to $20, for that month alone.
The proposed base rate ranged from $20.29 to $26.69 in the six scenarios, with the City Council taking a moderate approach and adjusting the rates slightly to make the bi-annual payment.
The city of Louisburg’s gas bill for February was $3,897,501.04, according to the city. The city’s average natural gas bill for February is less than $100,000.
The city used $1 million from its natural gas improvement fund to pay down part of the $3.8 million cost. The city received a low-interest loan from the state of $2,639,994 to cover the balance. The state Legislature in late February approved the loan program for municipal natural gas and electric utilities that were hit hard by the price spike. More than 50 cities received loans through the program.
The City Council approved repaying the loan over a 10-year period, with bi-annual payments.
Law recommended the City Council review the rates on an annual basis throughout the 10-year life of the loan to ensure the city is collecting enough funds to meet its repayment obligations. But that does not mean rates would increase annually, because an adjustment might not be necessary.
“The jump isn’t so big, but it still gets us there,” Council member Sandy Harris said in making the motion to approve the scenario that included the $4.87 increase in the base rate per month.
