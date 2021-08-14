LOUISBURG – It’s time for the annual Paws at the Pool party at the Louisburg Aquatic Center.
Well-behaved dogs of all sizes are invited to enjoy their own swim party at the aquatic center on Tuesday, Aug. 17, according to a city of Louisburg news release.
Small dogs, those under 25 pounds, can swim from 5:30 to 6 p.m. Dogs over 25 pounds can swim from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. For families with more than one dog, their pets can swim up a weight class but not down, according to the release. Dogs must have a city of Louisburg dog tag to swim and provide proof of a current rabies certificate before entering the pool, according to the city.
Dog tags can be purchased at City Hall during regular hours, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. A copy of the pet’s current rabies certificate is required to purchase the tag. Tags are $3 for a spayed or neutered pet. Non-spayed or neutered dogs are not allowed to participate in the dog swim, according to the release.
Dog owners will also be asked to sign a Paws at the Pool waiver. Each dog must have an adult handler. Pet owners will not be allowed to swim or wade in the pool. Pool toys for the dogs will be provided.
For complete rules and the waiver, please see the City's website: https://bit.ly/3iqWxtR
