LOUISBURG - The Louisburg Aquatic Center will open to the public this summer as soon as the pool can be readied and lifeguards trained after action was taken by the Louisburg City Council at a special meeting Tuesday, May 26.
The current plan is to open the aquatic center at noon Friday, June 12, and close for the season at 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16.
In a 3-2 vote, with council members Donna Cook and Sandy Harris casting the dissenting votes, the council moved to open the facility with some restrictions for social distancing but no time limitations.
Guests will be asked to maintain social distancing while waiting in lines to enter and exit the pool and to use the slides and diving board. Neither pool guests nor pool employees will be required to wear a mask, according to a city news release.
All pool guests will be required to purchase a pool pass for $25 for each person. There will be no family passes or daycare passes sold this season, the council decided.
Passes will go on sale to Miami County residents Monday, June 1, at City Hall, 215 S. Broadway St. Passes must be purchased in person. Photos will be taken of each person at that time for identification purposes. Persons will be required to swipe their own pass each time they enter the pool. Pool employees will be on staff at City Hall to assist with the pass purchases. Passes will not be available to purchase until next week as pool employees will be attending training this week, according to the release.
The council also voted to not open the concession stand this summer and not provide deck chairs. Guests must bring their own deck chairs. Council members determined there is not a good way to sanitize the chairs between uses by different persons, according to the release.
The pool will undergo more extensive cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting prior to the pool’s daily opening and at closing each night.
The council also decided that all guests ages 11 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Earlier this spring, the pool’s slides were repainted and had a new application of gel coating applied to the insides of the slides. A contractor is currently replacing the guttering system. City staff expects the pool to be ready to open in about two weeks. An announcement will be made at a later date when the facility will open, according to the release.
The pool will maintain regular hours of noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday with lap swim from 8 to 9 p.m. and from noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The pool may be more popular than ever this summer as the city of Paola has already announced that the Paola Family Pool will not open this season due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.