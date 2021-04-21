LOUISBURG — A district parent’s concern about the practice of taking group photos of student-athletes during track practice prompted a lengthy discussion during the April 12 Louisburg school board meeting about methods being used to mitigate quarantines during the pandemic.
Louisburg resident Tiffany Ellison told the school board she received conflicting messages about the photographs.
“So when we hear on one hand we’re not contact tracing, but we’re also collecting the data that would be used for contact tracing if Miami County Health Department asks us, those seem to be conflicting messages,” Ellison said.
The district hasn’t contact traced all year, Superintendent Brian Biermann said.
“We have never investigated one case this year,” he said. “Cohorting, masks, social distancing, all mitigating strategies — absolutely. We don’t contact trace, we cohort.”
Biermann said the photographs in question were being used to take attendance for cohorting purposes. The district has taken attendance for cohorting all year.
Dr. Doug Shane, a school board member who has a PhD in production medicine and epidemiology, said cohorting and taking attendance are acceptable practices, and he likes that the district has been trying to minimize the number of potentially impacted students.
But photographs have no place in the process, he said.
“When it comes to the laws around contact tracing and data rights, photos are prohibited for use in contact investigations,” Shane said. “There should be no more taking of pictures for the purpose of creating contact data. Photographs can’t even be used in a case investigation anyway, so that practice has got to stop.”
Louisburg High School Principal Jeremy Holloway told the board the photographs were used to take attendance in a hectic track practice environment where student-athletes compete in multiple events and work with multiple groups and coaches.
“I called KASB (Kansas Association of School Boards’ legal team) when I first heard about this and they said it was perfectly fine,” Holloway said.
But he said the photos are no longer being taken.
Holloway said taking attendance and cohorting have saved many students from missing days of school this year.
“It’s strictly for the good of the kids. That’s the whole point of anybody doing any of this,” Holloway said. “It wasn’t done with any harmful intent. It wasn’t done to take away any privacy rights. … I’m definitely not going to say that he (coach) was doing anything wrong.”
Dr. Shane did not cast blame on anyone but did find fault with the practice of taking photos in this instance. And he made a motion to that effect.
“I would move that we end the use of taking photographs for the express purpose of creating contact data for the district,” Shane said.
The motion failed on a 4-3 vote.
Board members Lanny Smith and Michael Phillips, who cast two of the “no” votes, said they needed more information before they were ready to establish a district policy.
