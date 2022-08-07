220810_mr_burn_site_01

LOUISBURG – The city of Louisburg burn site has reopened on weekends for the collection of brush and limbs only.

The site, located on Rogers Road south of South 16th Street, will be available for city residents Saturdays and Sundays and will be gated during the week, according to a city news release.

