LOUISBURG – The city of Louisburg burn site has reopened on weekends for the collection of brush and limbs only.
The site, located on Rogers Road south of South 16th Street, will be available for city residents Saturdays and Sundays and will be gated during the week, according to a city news release.
The city submitted a recommended plan for the burn site to Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for approval after the Louisburg City Council’s meeting Monday, Aug. 1.
The city was notified by KDHE in mid-July the site was in violation of its permit with the state due to nighttime burning and unlawful dumping – including trash, metal and painted lumber.
Nighttime burning likely happened when new brush was dumped on a hot spot and allowed the fire to reignite, according to the city.
City officials said once KDHE approval is granted the site will resume full operation under the following conditions:
• City residents can access the burn site on Saturdays and Sundays only. The site will be gated Monday through Friday.
• Monday mornings, employees will sort through and push into a pile brush small enough to be allowed to burn. All other items will be removed as needed and reviewed for non-compliance and prosecution.
• Identify an area for stacking wood suitable for city residents to haul off for their own use.
• Continue to allow for leaves to be disposed in the designated area at the site for hauling to a compost or disposal site elsewhere.
• Brush burning will only occur on Tuesdays. If employees decide conditions are unsuitable to burn on a Tuesday, the site will either be rearranged to continue to allow brush dumping until the collection area is full, or the site will remain gated until the burn operation may safely reduce the amount of brush at the site.
• The burning operation will be supervised by a combination of onsite employees and offsite camera monitoring until the fire is extinguished. Once the burn is down to a small amount, the pile will be spread out to allow for faster extinguishing of any smoldering material and reduce the risk of relighting.
The council approved adding higher definition cameras at the site to monitor the burn and to watch for illegal dumping which could lead to prosecution of violators.
The council also decided to review the operations one month after the site reopens to determine if any modifications need to be made to the stipulations.
