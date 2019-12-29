200101_mr_lou_care_01

Volunteers (from left) Rhonda Kerr, Sue Knop and Hannah Knop delivered Christmas presents Dec. 23 to residents of the Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

 Submitted photo

LOUISBURG - A group of community organizations worked together to brighten the Christmas season for residents of the Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary, First Baptist Church adult Sunday school class, and the Louisburg Senior Center adopted the Louisburg care center residents this Christmas.

“We split the residents between the three organizations,” said Rhonda Kerr, director of the Louisburg Senior Center and vice president of the American Legion Auxiliary. “We received a list of gift ideas, and we all did our best to fill their wishes. We took more than 100 gifts to the care center on Dec. 23 for the residents.”

Kerr delivered the presents with help from Sue Knop, president of the American Legion Auxiliary and member of First Baptist Church, and Hannah Knop, junior member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

“We were very pleased to participate in this little act of kindness,” Kerr said.

Editor and Publisher Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.