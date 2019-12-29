LOUISBURG - A group of community organizations worked together to brighten the Christmas season for residents of the Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary, First Baptist Church adult Sunday school class, and the Louisburg Senior Center adopted the Louisburg care center residents this Christmas.
“We split the residents between the three organizations,” said Rhonda Kerr, director of the Louisburg Senior Center and vice president of the American Legion Auxiliary. “We received a list of gift ideas, and we all did our best to fill their wishes. We took more than 100 gifts to the care center on Dec. 23 for the residents.”
Kerr delivered the presents with help from Sue Knop, president of the American Legion Auxiliary and member of First Baptist Church, and Hannah Knop, junior member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
“We were very pleased to participate in this little act of kindness,” Kerr said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.