LOUISBURG – Crews will sweep Louisburg Cemetery on Tuesday, Oct. 1, and dispose of any items not in a permanent vase attached to the monument, according to a city of Louisburg news release.
This includes shepherd hooks, potting plants, pinwheels, flags, wind chimes, sun catchers, crosses, wreaths or anything that is not a permanent part of the burial marker, according to the release. People that have placed items that they do not want discarded should retrieve them from the grave sites before Oct. 1.
This will allow city crews to do a final mowing before winter, according to the release.
“The generous rains we have received this summer has made mowing and weed eating difficult and the placement of some of these extra items makes mowing and weed eating nearly impossible,” according to the city release.
