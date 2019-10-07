LOUISBURG – After a stormy morning, the rain clouds parted for the annual Louisburg Cider Run on Saturday, Oct. 5, which took about 700 participants on a scenic tour of Louisburg and City Lake in Ron Weers Park.
The Cider Run, established in 2017, featured 5K and 10K walk/runs that attracted competitors from Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Tennessee. It was held in conjunction with the second weekend of the annual Ciderfest celebration, which attracts thousands of people to the Louisburg Cider Mill.
Matt Stegman, a 49-year-old with the Kansas City Smoke Track Club, was the overall winner of the 5K race with a time of 18 minutes, 15.9 seconds (18:15.9). He competed in the open class.
Not to be outdone, 35-year-old Aubrey Booser of Stilwell was the top female runner in a time of 23:19.5. She finished 14th overall out of 429 male and female runners that logged times in the 5K.
Also on the local front, Tim Anderson, 52, of Spring Hill, covered the 5K in a time of 22:35.7 to finish 10th overall. E. White, a 12-year-old from Louisburg, covered the course in 23:31.4 to take second in the male 10-19 age division. He finished 16th overall.
In the 10K run, 25-year-old Ronald Holz of Lawrence was the overall winner in a time of 41:41.1. Samantha Satterfield, age 35, Lenexa, was the top female finisher in 50:21.6. She logged the fifth fastest time of 114 male and female runners that covered the 10K course. Holz and Satterfield both competed in the open class.
Randy Oliver of Paola was the top Miami County runner in the 10K. The 53-year-old ran a 43:37.6 to finish third overall and second in the male ages 50-59 division.
Timing services were provided by KC Running Company.
The following male runners took first place in their age divisions in the 5K run:
- 9 and under: O. Jewett, 9, Louisburg, 26:04.8.
- 10-19: Andrew Brown, 14, no address, 22:33.6.
- 20-29: Chase Tryon, 26, Kansas City, Mo., 22:36.3.
- 30-39: Neal Woodworth, 35, Stilwell, 20:18.9
- 40-49: Marc Leduc, 45, Kansas City, Kan., 21:18.3.
- 50-59: Miles Marshall, 53, Gardner, 22:14.4.
- 60-69: Michael Wedel, 60, Spring Hill, 27:59.3.
- 70 and over: Ralph Mires, 72, Overland Park, 27:59.3.
Female runners who won their age divisions in the 5K run were:
- 9 and under: G. McDow, 9, Lawrence, 35:11.0.
- 10-19: Dulce Dunham, 13, Raymore, Mo., 30:00.3.
- 20-29: Maleri Holley, 29, Weatherby Lake, Mo., 23:56.9.
- 30-39: Aubrey Booser, 35, Stilwell, 23:19.5.
- 40-49: Amanda Dopson, 42, Lenexa, 25:02.0.
- 50-59: Melissa Anderson, 53, Spring Hill, 27:18.3.
- 60-69: Bemby Yocum, 62, Overland Park, 38:52.4.
- 70 and over: Nancy Moore, 76, Spring Hill, 39:24.4.
Other local runners of note in the 5K were:
- P. Johns, 9, Louisburg, finished third in the male 9 and under division with a time of 31:35.3.
- E. White, 12, Louisburg, took second in the male 10-19 division with a time of 23:31.4.
- Tim Anderson, 52, Spring Hill, took second in the male 50-59 division with a time of 22:35.7.
- Joe Flake, 65, Paola, finished second in the male 60-69 division with a time of 27:38.5.
- E. Williams, 12, Spring Hill, took second in the female 10-19 division with a time of 30:02.7.
- M. Mendez, 10, Louisburg, finished third in the female 10-19 division with a time of 33:34.5.
- Shannon Burns, 42, Bucyrus, placed second in the female 40-49 division with a time of 25:36.4.
- Shelli Bussell, 51, Louisburg, finished third in the female 50-59 division with a time of 29:45.2.
- Ruth Fladung, 79, Louisburg, took third in the female 70 and over division with a time of 1:04:46.5.
Winners of the male age divisions in the 10K run were:
- 20-29: James Smith, 26, Prairie Village, 54:09.7.
- 30-39: Stephen Harrison, 34, Overland Park, 50:47.7.
- 40-49: Mike Terry, 41, Olathe, 49:44.9.
- 50-59: Kelly Ricke, 53, Olathe, 42:21.9.
- 60-69: Bill Hansen, 62, Overland Park, 1:00:33.7.
- 70 and over: Howard Meyer, 71, Louisburg, 55:42.9.
Winners of the female age divisions for the 10K run were:
- 20-29: Brittany Zimmerman, 27, Stilwell, 52:39.6.
- 30-39: Chelsea Crawshaw, 35, Baldwin City, 52:18.1.
- 40-49: Erin Evans, 46, no address, 52:12.3.
- 50-59: Lauren Abel, 56, Prairie Village, 1:10:36.3.
- 60-69: No top finishers.
- 70 and over: Dorothy Esher, 73, Butler, Mo., 1:26:10.7.
Other Miami County runners of note:
- Jeremy George, 41, Louisburg, finished third in the male 40-49 division with a time of 57:10.8.
- Randy Oliver, 53, Paola, finished second in the male 50-59 division with a time of 43:37.6.
- Mike Medina, 56, Osawatomie, took third in the male 50-59 division with a time of 59:18.3.
- Lucinda Oliver, 54, Paola, finished third in the female 50-59 division with a time of 1:14:59.7.
