LOUISBURG – The public can watch Louisburg government meetings from their homes or anywhere they have internet service.
City Council, Park and Tree Board and Planning Commission meetings are available via a livestream link. A shortcut to the link, a movie camera icon, is located next to the search bar on the city’s website: www.louisburgkansas.gov.
The city began to livestream meetings in July. The link will take viewers to the most current meeting that is available to view, according to a city news release.
Other meetings are listed under the Related Videos heading on the lower right side of the page. As long as a viewer has an internet connection, the meetings can be watched as they happen or viewed at a later date, according to the release.
Council members discussed adding a livestream option to city government meetings in early April. At that time newly appointed council member Scott Margrave said a constituent had emailed him asking about livestream options for council meetings. Council member Sandy Harris also has been a proponent of livestream, raising the subject on more than one occasion in recent months.
The City Council approved the purchase of new microphones and a camcorder to be used to livestream at a May meeting before rolling it out as a regular fixture.
Mayor Marty Southard said the livestream option gives residents more access to city government meetings.
“We want to be as transparent as possible and encourage more citizens to watch what is happening with their local government,” Southard said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.