LOUISBURG — Residents will be able to take advantage of Louisburg’s annual citywide cleanup this Saturday, Oct. 24.
The annual event, for city residents only, was moved from April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a city news release.
The city said there is no limit to the number of items that may be set out for pickup. All items should be at the curb by 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
Small items should be contained in boxes or bags. Refrigerators or freezers must be emptied, with doors removed, locked or steel banded and turned face down, according to the city. A separate truck will make a pickup of appliances, according to the release.
Several types of items will not be picked up including: regular household trash; brush or limbs; and hazardous waste, tires or batteries, which includes paint, thinners, varnishes, pesticides, oil, gasoline motors, etc. Contact Miami County Sanitary Landfill at (913) 294-2674 about disposing of those items. No demolition or construction material will be picked up, according to the release.
Commercial/business accounts are not eligible for citywide cleanup and that includes Rockville Ridge and Wea Creek apartment locations, according to the release.
