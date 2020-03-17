Louisburg City Hall is closing to the public beginning Tuesday, March 17, to follow the White House directive of “15 Days to Slow the Spread” of the coronavirus, according to a news release.
Residents who need to make a utility payment can put the payment in the drop box located next to the doors on the west side of the building. Payments also can be made online, and those instructions are on the city’s website: https://bit.ly/2xLhPgX
Residents also can call City Hall at 913-837-5371, ext. 0, to make a credit card payment.
Most permits, including burn permits, are available on the city’s website and can be filled out online and emailed back to city staff. Be sure to save the permit to your desktop and then email it. Chrome is not recommended.
If you need additional assistance, please call City Hall at 913-837-5371, ext. 0.
The Louisburg Fire Station will also be closed to the public during this time.
Louisburg City Council meetings will proceed as planned, but all non-essential city board meetings will be canceled or rescheduled. The next council meeting is April 6.
The Louisburg Recreation Commission will have its regular March meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at City Hall.
City officials have not yet determined how the next city court date will be handled that is scheduled for Tuesday, March 24. Watch for more information on the city’s website and Facebook page.
City officials said the building will remain closed during the 15 days but opening the building to the public will be evaluated near the end of the 15-day timeframe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.