LOUISBURG — It’s time to polish up those talent acts.
The Louisburg’s Got Talent community talent show is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at the Louisburg High School auditorium.
Entry fees are $10 per act. A registration form and more information about the talent show can be found on the Louisburg USD 416 website, www.usd416.org. Registration forms and payment must be turned in at the LHS main office no later than Friday, March 6.
Admission to the talent show is $5 per person. All proceeds will benefit the LHS Theatre Program, according to the district’s website.
The annual talent show usually attracts a variety of performers who have danced, sang, played musical instruments, put on skits, and other acts.
