LOUISBURG — The Louisburg City Council has endorsed a plan to not only make the 2023 budget revenue neutral but possibly go below it.
The city’s current proposal for 2023 is 20.872 mills, below the revenue neutral rate of 28.069 mills supplied by the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
The 2023 budget includes 19.398 mills in the general fund and 1.474 mills in the debt service fund. The city’s nearly 20.9 mills for 2023 is about 11.5 mills below the 2022 mill rate of 32.439 mills.
The revenue neutral rate offsets a nearly $8.5-million increase in Louisburg’s assessed valuation. The 2023 budget is based on the city’s assessed valuation of $62,958,366, up from $54,475,891 in 2022.
“Louisburg’s decision to go revenue neutral for the 2023 budget was a big plus for the city,” Mayor Donna Cook said. “By keeping the mill levy at revenue neutral or below is the only way we can help offset property tax increases. I believe our governing body is trying to help all our constituents whether fixed income or not by tightening our purse strings.”
The City Council has scheduled a budget hearing for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, in the council chambers at Louisburg City Hall, after which council members are expected to vote to formerly adopt the 2023 budget.
