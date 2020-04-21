The Louisburg City Council has unanimously approved extending temporary moratoriums to assist the city in managing the stay-at-home orders issued by federal, state and local authorities in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to ease the burden on local commerce affected by the coronavirus.
During a meeting broadcast on Zoom to maintain social distancing on Monday, April 20, council members extended the temporary moratorium on granting permits for solicitors, canvassers and peddlers (including food trucks) to temporarily prevent these activities and services from taking place inside the city limits.
The council also extended temporary moratorium on the restrictions for temporary signs at commercial locations to help businesses let the public know if they are open and what services they are providing, like drive-thru, while maintaining social distancing.
The city also extended a temporary moratorium on the process and approval of special event permits.
The council originally approved the resolutions establishing the moratoriums on April 6. The extension is good until May 4, but could be extended by the council if needed.
