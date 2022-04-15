LOUISBURG – Louisburg could soon repeal its ban on pit bull breeds.
At its meeting Monday, April 18, the Louisburg City Council will consider an ordinance that would remove the pit bull dog ban from city code.
In March, Louisburg resident Joshua Smith asked the City Council to amend city code and remove breed-specific language regarding pit bull breeds.
He provided council members with information from professionals and organizations that oppose breed-specific bans.
One such organization is the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) which opposes breed-specific legislation.
“There is no evidence that breed-specific laws reduce dog bites or attacks on people, and they divert resources from more effective animal control and public safety initiatives,” according to HSUS. “Breed-based policies are based on myths and misinformation, rather than science or credible data. Their impact on dogs, families and animal shelters, however, is heart-breakingly real.”
Smith also provided the council with examples of several area communities that have lifted bans on pit bull breeds including La Cygne, Fort Scott, Prairie Village, Paola and Overland Park.
Paola lifted its ban in December 2020, and Overland Park repealed its ban in September 2021.
Earlier this year, a Johnson County District Court judge ruled Leawood’s ordinance banning pit bulls was unconstitutional because of its vagueness in describing how to identify a pit bull.
At the Louisburg council’s April 4 meeting, council member TJ Williams reached a similar conclusion as he talked about how hard the code is to enforce for police officers because it is difficult to identify dogs by breed, particularly mixed breed dogs.
“Can you tell just by looking at every dog whether it’s 25 percent pit bull or not, and that sort of thing? So that’s a problem,” Williams said. “… Outside even the proof that Joshua is giving, it feels like it probably needs to be removed just from the enforceability perspective.”
Williams said he thinks the council also needs to talk about possible revisions to existing city code regarding vicious animals.
“I think we need to look at that a little further, especially in light of removing this,” Williams said.
The council voted 5-0 on April 4 to direct staff to draft an ordinance removing the pit bull dog section from city code for consideration at its April 18 meeting. And discuss what revisions, if any, need to be considered if replacing the pit bull ban section.
