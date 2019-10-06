LOUISBURG - Louisburg High School seniors Ian McGuire and Reilly Ratliff-Becher were crowned Homecoming king and queen before the start of the football game against Eudora on Friday, Oct. 4, in front of a large crowd at Wildcat Stadium.
It was a good night to be a Wildcat as Louisburg scored on its first two possessions en route to a 17-7 win over the Cardinals. Louisburg took a 17-0 lead into the locker room at halftime in dramatic fashion after Wildcat senior kicker Drake Varns booted a 41-yard field goal on the last play of the half.
The festivities continued at halftime with the award-winning Louisburg High School Marching Wildcat Band performing its "Greatest Show" under the lights for the home crowd. The band earned its ninth straight Superior 1 Rating on Saturday, Sept. 28, during the Central States Marching Festival at Kansas State University which featured about 35 of the top high school bands in the region.
The other Homecoming king and queen candidates were Brayden White and Kami Geiman, Madden Rutherford and Kody Lowry, and Calvin Dillon and Riley Kallevig.
