LOUISBURG — Youths were eager to put their cars through the paces on Sunday, Feb. 5, at Fox Hall in Louisburg.
Louisburg Cub Scout Pack 3101 hosted its annual Pinewood Derby event at the community hall.
Cub Scouts and other youths, grades kindergarten through fifth grade, raced Pinewood Derby cars in a series of timed heats. Each car raced down each lane twice, and the cars with the fastest combined times won.
Top 3 winners based on times were:
First Place — Conner Knudsen, Webelo
Second Place — Mason Shore, Bear
Third Place — Lachlan Bjorgaard, Tiger
“The Pinewood Derby is a great bonding experience for the Scouts — with each other and their parents,” said Jonathan Bjorgaard, Cubmaster for Pack 3101. “The scouts get to design and build their own pinewood derby cars to race. They set goals and work towards achieving them. It’s a lot of fun.”
Participants and family members were also invited to vote for their favorite cars in a variety of categories:
Most Creative — Jackson Prettyman, Bear
Most Aerodynamic — Greyson McDaniel, Tiger
Best Paint Job — Mason Shore, Bear
Most Realistic — Becket Boyle, Bear
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Pinewood Derby as a Scouting tradition, according to a news release.
The pinewood derby is the wood car racing event of Scouts BSA.
With the help of adults, Scouts build their own unpowered, unmanned miniature cars from wood, usually from kits containing a block of pine wood, plastic wheels, and metal axles.
The first Pinewood Derby was held on May 15, 1953, in Manhattan Beach, Calif., and it has evolved into a Cub Scout classic American event.
