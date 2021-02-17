LOUISBURG — Cassi Vohs of Vohs Pharmacy in Louisburg moved among the various stations on the floor of the Louisburg High School gymnasium where a COVID-19 vaccination clinic was taking place.
Louisburg USD 416 staff members were arriving for their scheduled appointments to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine. Vohs Pharmacy was in charge of the vaccine clinic, using doses supplied by the Miami County Health Department. Some daycare providers also received the vaccine at the clinic.
“I’ve been really pleased. It’s going very smoothly — I think we are running a little ahead of schedule,” Cassi Vohs said.
She stood near a station where her husband Pharmacist Kevin Vohs was administering a dose of the vaccine midmorning Saturday, Feb. 13. In total, 170 vaccine doses were to be administered Saturday.
Louisburg High School Principal Jeremy Holloway was one of those recipients. Holloway said he was glad to receive the shot, and he thought most of the high school staff had signed up to receive the vaccine.
One of those staff members was Jarrod Worthington, a mathematics instructor at LHS. Worthington said he appreciated the school district and Vohs Pharmacy for setting it up.
Worthington said he thought the district had a good plan from the outset of the school year to keep students and staff safe. He had pledged to do everything he could to keep his students safe, and he said receiving the vaccine would provide one more layer of protection in that effort.
Worthington noted the vaccine shots were not mandatory for staff but he had no reservations.
“I wanted to get the vaccine. And in some ways I felt like it was my duty to get it,” Worthington said. “I wanted to do my part (to keep students and staff safe).”
Earlier that morning, Sen. Molly Baumgardner praised the county’s school districts for keeping their doors open and students in classrooms throughout the school year. The Louisburg Republican, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, told the audience at a legislative coffee Saturday in Osawatomie that she was proud of the example the Paola, Osawatomie and Louisburg school districts had set for the rest of the state.
Vohs Pharmacy staff members were assisted Saturday by Superintendent Brian Biermann and some other USD 416 personnel, as well as Louisburg school board member Rob Vohs and other volunteers, including a few pharmacy students from the University of Kansas.
Cale Schneider, an LHS graduate and third-year pharmacy school student at KU, said the vaccine clinic was his first and he was enjoying the experience.
Schneider, an intern at Vohs Pharmacy, helped administer doses as well as check on Louisburg USD 416 staff members as they waited the required 15 minutes afterward to make sure they had no adverse reaction to the vaccine.
“This has been a good experience,” Schneider said. “And it’s been fun seeing some of my (former) teachers here.”
