LOUISBURG – Two Louisburg programs that offer financial assistance to homeowners are being extended into 2020, according to a city of Louisburg news release.
The new home building credit has been renewed for 2020. This credit is for new home construction in the city limits and on average saves a homeowner $1,500 on inspections and related fees, according to the release. The credit is determined by using the home’s assessed value so savings will vary. Those interested in the building credit can contact City Hall’s Zoning Office at (913) 837-5811.
The program was first approved by the City Council for 2016 and has been renewed annually. As of mid-November, the City had issued 27 single-family housing permits for 2019. In the past four years 110 permits have been issued, according to the release.
The Facades of Louisburg Improvement Program (FLIP) has also been extended to 2020. This program offers a grant up to $500 for homeowners and $2,500 for business owners to make improvements to the façade of their home or business, according to the release.
The City Council has set aside $10,000 for FLIP Residential and $15,000 for FLIP Commercial. The application for both the residential and commercial FLIP is available on the City’s website: www.louisburgkansas.gov or at City Hall.
This year $7,862.49 has been granted to 17 homeowners with improvements ranging from whole home siding to landscaping. FLIP Commercial has awarded $5,460 to three businesses.
FLIP Residential will grant 50 percent of the project cost up to $500 and FLIP Commercial will grant 40 percent of the project cost up to $2,500 for eligible improvements, according to the release.
Eligible improvements for residential projects include concrete work like sidewalk, stoop or driveway, window or door replacement, exterior painting/siding, foundation repair, façade restoration, roof, gutters, shutters, exterior lighting and landscaping. FLIP Commercial allows for improvements such as painting or surface treatment, brick tucking, decorative awnings, windows or door replacement, storefront enhancements, signage, decorative building lighting or architectural features, according to the release.
The City Council approved extending both programs into 2020 at its Nov. 18 meeting.
