LOUISBURG — New single-family residential building permit fee waivers will continue in the city of Louisburg for 2021.
The waivers serve as an incentive to promote residential development in the community, a city official said.
The program is not new. The most recent version of this incentive program dates to 2015.
“It was probably within the first two months of my working with the city,” City Administrator Nathan Law said. “The city had offered the incentive previously, but had stopped for a couple of years.
“One of the frequent residential home builders came in asking about the possibility of incentivizing resident builds,” Law said. “Rita Cassida (former city planner) informed me the city used to offer some incentive, so I took the notion of returning the single-family home building permit waiver to the Council.”
Law said the Louisburg City Council liked the idea and approved the waiver for the first three quarters of 2016.
“They did not consider it for the fourth quarter of 2016, likely because building projects slow down,” Law said.
The City Council has renewed the waiver annually since 2017.
A homebuilder on average can save between $1,200 and $1,500 on permit fees on a 2,000-square-foot home, according to the city. Building permit fees are based on the assessed value of the home so savings can vary depending on the home’s value.
The builder must be licensed in Miami County to take advantage of the permit fee waiver, according to the city. Building lots are available in several areas of the community, city officials said.
The City Council voted to extend the program through 2021 at its Nov. 2 meeting.
“Continuing to approve it is just another way to continue to pursue residential home development within Louisburg,” Law said.
A brochure with more information is available on the city’s website, www.louisburgkansas.gov, or interested builders can call the city’s Building and Zoning office at (913) 837-5811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.