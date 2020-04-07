LOUISBURG — Discussions about turning the Louisburg Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center into a coronavirus (COVID-19) isolation facility have been scrapped, the center’s top official said.
“About a week and a half ago, there was some initial conversation and some initial planning to make the Louisburg facility a COVID isolation unit,” Administrator Blair Wagner said Monday, April 6. “As of last Thursday (April 2), that idea was scrapped. And so we’re just going to continue to keep our residents safe here, putting in extra measures as the days progress.”
Louisburg Healthcare sits in a cul-de-sac at the south end of Broadway Street.
Wagner said the discussion originated as a corporate idea from the center’s owner Recover Care.
Conversations about turning nursing homes into recovery centers is not unique. It’s being considered in several locations, primarily on the East Coast. A letter was sent out by the Connecticut Department of Public Health, letting nursing homes know that the state will designate specific facilities for residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, and those who have not, according to media reports Thursday (April 2).
“We were in conversation with them (Recover Care),” Wagner said. “Obviously we reached out to local health officials, the Louisburg city planner, a county commissioner — and in those conversations we just wanted to (inform) everybody on what the plan was — if the trigger needed to be pulled, what that would mean.
“Since that time we have gone back to the city planner, the Miami County Health Department, and the county commissioner and let them know that the plan had been scrapped,” Wagner said.
