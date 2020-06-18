LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Farmers Market plans to open Saturday, June 20, with many familiar faces but a few new guidelines to keep customers and vendors safe.
The market is located at the corner of South Second and Mulberry streets, one block west of Louisburg’s downtown business district and two blocks south of Kansas Highway 68. Hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturdays into the fall.
A five-member committee from the market has established safety guidelines in response to coronavirus (COVID-19) that will include one-way paths to help patrons and vendors maintain social distancing. Vendors’ booths also will be spaced farther apart.
“We are going to have guidelines, and we’d like for people to respect them as much as possible,” said Andy Nowachek, owner of Nowachek Apiaries of Louisburg who sells honey products at the market and is its primary organizer and spokesman.
Nowachek estimated about 50 percent of the vendors and customers are over the age of 60 and fall in the high-risk category for COVID-19.
“This has been a very successful and friendly farmers market,” Nowachek said of the Louisburg market which started in 2002. “We know it’s not going to be as convenient as in the past, but we want to keep all of our vendors and customers as safe as possible.
“This is one of those deals that we don’t want to be the culprit that starts anything,” he said.
Nowachek said the market has the atmosphere of a family get-together. He said he wants the friendly conversations to continue, there just won’t be any hugs and handshakes doled out when people greet each other.
Product samples also won’t be available, as the Louisburg market plans to follow the same basic safety precautions as other markets that Nowachek said he keeps in touch with in about a 60-mile radius.
“We’re not going to have the sampling like we’ve had in the past,” Nowachek said. “We’re not going to have the biscuits and gravy, unfortunately. Parking may be a little different with our one-way paths that we plan on having, but I think the people we have – as far as vendors and customers – are going to realize that we are doing this for them to protect their safety.”
Nowachek said he is hopeful for a good turnout Saturday, and thinks the market will have about 15 vendors.
“We’ve been starting out with 17 vendors,” Nowachek said of recent years. “I know there are a couple of them that are leery about it, and I respect that. I think we are going to have a good turnout.”
Nowachek said the late June start is normal for the Louisburg Farmers Market and is not the result of COVID-19-related delays. Last season, the market opened on June 22.
“We hope to have some vegetables Saturday,” Nowachek said. “The reason we start in June is that we want to see stuff that is being grown in gardens. We like to keep our product local. It’s worked for us. We have some good vendors and they have good product. We want to keep them coming back.”
Though the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t delayed the opening, coronavirus has prompted the market committee to adapt its strategies for the 2020 season.
“The committee gets together and talks about plans, but COVID-19 came along and changed the world for everybody,” Nowachek said. “So we just kept adjusting and keeping the city aware of what our intentions were. We appreciate them letting us use this park for 18 years. It’s been very successful and I think it’s a plus for the city and it shows Louisburg has some awful nice people in it.”
Nowachek said he thinks patrons and vendors will adjust to the new guidelines and he is looking forward to opening the market Saturday.
“It's one of those things that it's a learning curve for all of us," he said. "I think it will go well."
