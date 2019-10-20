LOUISBURG – The Louisburg FFA chapter has been selected to compete for national honors in two career development events when the 92nd National FFA Convention & Expo takes place Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 in Indianapolis.
Louisburg chapter members will compete in the areas of food science and technology and nursery and landscape.
Konnor Vohs, Weston Guetterman, Eleanor Willming and Shelby Grandon will represent the Louisburg chapter in the food science and technology competition, and chapter members Hallie Hutsell, Faith Seuferling, Emma Roy, and Cass Brown will compete in nursery and landscape.
Jim Morgan is the chapter advisor.
Food science and technology and nursery and landscape are two of 25 career/leadership development event areas covering jobs skills in everything from communications to mechanics, according to an FFA news release.
Food science and technology participants take an objective test, design and formulate or reformulate a simulated food product, practice quality assurance principles, conduct a sensory analysis and apply food safety and sanitation principles, according to the release.
The nursery and landscape event tests participants by having them identify plant specimens according to their technical and common names, select nursery plant material and take a multiple-choice exam, according to the release.
FFA members also perform hands-on activities that range from landscape estimating to interpersonal relations to nursery operation practices, according to the release.
The national FFA organization has 669,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 FFA chapters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.