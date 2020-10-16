201021_mr_panhandle_training

Louisburg firefighters undergo training outside the fire station on Metcalf Street in June. The Louisburg Fire Department is training at Panhandle Eastern on Friday, Oct. 16.

LOUISBURG - Residents shouldn't be alarmed if they hear a roaring sound south of Louisburg on Friday, Oct. 16.

Louisburg firefighters are joining with personnel from Panhandle Eastern Pipeline at Panhandle's South Metcalf Road location to conduct fire and safety training Friday morning.

Valve release training is on the schedule. Fire Chief Gerald Rittinghouse said this training can sound scary and loud but wants to assure residents it is only a training exercise.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

