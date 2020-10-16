LOUISBURG - Residents shouldn't be alarmed if they hear a roaring sound south of Louisburg on Friday, Oct. 16.
Louisburg firefighters are joining with personnel from Panhandle Eastern Pipeline at Panhandle's South Metcalf Road location to conduct fire and safety training Friday morning.
Valve release training is on the schedule. Fire Chief Gerald Rittinghouse said this training can sound scary and loud but wants to assure residents it is only a training exercise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.