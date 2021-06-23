LOUISBURG — More than 100 youths grabbed their fishing poles Saturday, June 19, and headed to Louisburg City Lake to participate in the 25th annual Louisburg Fishing Derby.
The Heffernon family had a big morning at the lake. Hayden, 13, caught the biggest fish in the 13-16 age group, and his sister Logan, 11, had the biggest fish in the 10-12 age group.
Not to be outdone, the Sheafers and the Battles hooked prizes for the most fish and total inches.
The following are the results for each age group:
Ages 5 and Under
Biggest fish: Devin Gorley, total fish: Zeke Nutt, and total inches: Ezekiel Sanders.
Ages 6-7
Biggest fish: Archer Ramsey, total fish: Quinn Sheafer, and total inches: Cruz Glasen.
Ages 8-9
Biggest fish: Toma Miwata, total fish: Gavin Morcan, and total inches: Colston Battle.
Ages 10-12
Biggest fish: Logan Heffernon, total fish: Sydney Sheafer, and total inches: Tatum Battle.
Ages 13-16
Biggest fish: Hayden Heffernon, total fish: Emma Yeager, and total inches: Finn Magee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.