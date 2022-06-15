LOUISBURG — Anglers under age 16 will want to grab their fishing pole and head to Louisburg City Lake for the 26th annual Louisburg Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 18.
Registration opens at 7 a.m., and the derby starts at 8 a.m. Fishing wraps up at 10 a.m. Organizers said the event will happen rain or shine. The lake is located on the south end of the community at Ron Weers Park on Metcalf Road.
Prizes are awarded in various age categories for most fish, biggest fish and most inches caught, according to a city of Louisburg news release.
Anglers should bring a pole and a bucket. Hooks, worms and bobbers will be provided, according to the release.
Hot dogs, chips and a drink will be served after the event.
