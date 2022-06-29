LOUISBURG — Area residents are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs or blankets to Lewis-Young Park on Monday, July 4, for Freedom Fest 2022.
The annual community festival celebrates Independence Day with music, games, food and a fireworks show to cap off the evening at the park, located just northwest of Louisburg.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with Boy Scout Troop 101 collecting a free-will donation at the gate to assist with the purchase of the fireworks, according to a city news release.
The fireworks show, put on by the Louisburg Fire Department, will begin around 9:30 p.m. or as soon as it is dark enough, organizers said.
The American As Apple Pie Bake-Off, sponsored this year by the Louisburg Recreation Commission (LRC), is making its return after a several-year hiatus.
Bakers should bring their home-baked pies to the LRC table at the park by 7 p.m. for judging, according to the release. The winner will walk away with bragging rights as the top American As Apple Pie baker of 2022, organizers said.
The Middle Creek Opry band is back by popular demand to provide the musical entertainment. The festival will include booths from area businesses, organizations and churches, many with activities for the kids, according to the city.
Drawings will occur throughout the evening for prizes donated by area businesses. Frisbees, corn hole and hula hoops will be available for all ages, organizers said.
The Louisburg American Legion’s kiddie train will be providing rides to children.
The Louisburg Lions Club returns with its watermelon feed. The club also has two bikes to be given away.
All these activities are free, organizers said.
Residents are encouraged to bring some cash if they would like to purchase concessions from The BBQ Shack, Papa Scott’s Street Eats and The Funnel Cake Truck.
Children can also play in the three bounce houses. Tickets can be purchased for $1 per ticket, seven tickets for $5 or an unlimited-play wristband for $10, according to the release.
The Boy Scouts will present the colors as Middle Creek Opry performs the national anthem at 7 p.m.
If the event is rained out, the fireworks show will be moved to Saturday, July 9, but no other activities will be available, according to the release.
