LOUISBURG — The Louisburg band program is gearing up for its 31st annual super band garage sale and silent auction.
The sale will take place from Thursday, May 5, to Saturday, May 7, behind the Louisburg High School gym on the southwest lawn. The school is located at 202 Aquatic Drive in Louisburg.
May 5
The grand opening is Thursday. Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Highlights include:
- 4 p.m. — LHS Jazz Band performs.
- 5:30 p.m. — LMS Intermediate Choir performs.
- 7 p.m. — Broadmoor Elementary fifth-grade band performs.
May 6
The sale continues for 12 hours on Friday, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Highlights include:
- 6 p.m. — Louisburg Middle School sixth-grade band performs.
- 7 p.m. — LMS seventh-grade band performs.
May 7
The sale lasts from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. Highlights include:
- 10 a.m. — Combined LHS and eighth-grade bands perform.
- 12:30 p.m. — $1 bag sale (most items).
- 2 p.m. — Sale ends.
The donation drop-off schedule is as follows:
- Tuesday, May 3, from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Wednesday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Thursday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Patrons donating items should use the auxiliary gym doors. Donors are asked to please price their items, even if they don’t have a band account to donate to.
Mattress sale
A new mattress sale will also take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in the LHS auxiliary gym.
