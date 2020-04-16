A Louisburg City Council meeting that had previously been canceled will take place as originally scheduled on Monday, April 20, according to a city news release.
Mayor Marty Southard, after being notified of a request by council members for individual reports, has determined the Louisburg governing body will meet via Zoom for its Monday, April 20, meeting, according to a city news release.
The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Information about the Zoom meeting will be available on the city’s website by noon Monday.
