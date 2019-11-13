LOUISBURG – Community members turned out by the hundreds for the annual Veterans Day ceremony Monday, Nov. 11, at Louisburg High School.
Louisburg American Legion Commander Wayne Knop thanked everyone for braving the snowy, icy conditions to attend the ceremony, which was held in conjunction with the Louisburg school district’s Veterans Day program. Knop told the audience it’s the largest crowd he has seen at a Veterans Day service.
Louisburg VFW Commander Greg Goode, a retired lieutenant colonel who spent 28 years of active military duty with the U.S. Army, told the audience during his address as guest speaker about the origins of Armistice Day which later became known as Veterans Day.
“The Armistice Day tradition started in 1919 (at the conclusion of the Great War or World War I) at 11 a.m. on the 11th day of November,” Goode said. “Back then, people across the country abruptly stopped, cars pulled over, flags flew at half mast, electricity to cities was flicked off as clocks struck 11, there was ‘an immediate hush’ as everyone bowed their heads during two minutes of solemn silence.”
The service also included the public reception of burial flags from the families of five deceased Louisburg veterans who combined served in World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam – Robert W. Harper, Clarence A. Whitaker, Norbert “Bob” Koechner, James T. Knox and Billy Dean Pottorff. The flags will be flown every Memorial Day in honor of these men.
“As a veteran, it is our job to carry on the legacy of all those who have served or are serving,” Goode said. “We carry on their legacy by participating in celebrations much like we are doing today.”
After the ceremony, the Louisburg American Legion John P. Hand Post No. 250 paid tribute to the late Ed Hauser, a longtime member of Louisburg American Legion, with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps as snow swirled about them in front of the community’s American Legion Hall. Goode and other members of Louisburg VFW Post No. 7348 were also on hand, as well as members of the American Legion Auxiliary who were celebrating their 100th anniversary.
