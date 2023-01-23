Gavel

LOUISBURG — The city of Louisburg has launched an internal investigation into former municipal judge David Ruder, who recently resigned after reportedly allowing his law license to lapse but continuing to serve as a judge.

The city of Louisburg made the announcement in a social media post Monday, Jan. 23, stating that Ruder began serving as the Louisburg Municipal Court judge in 2008.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos