LOUISBURG — The city of Louisburg has launched an internal investigation into former municipal judge David Ruder, who recently resigned after reportedly allowing his law license to lapse but continuing to serve as a judge.
The city of Louisburg made the announcement in a social media post Monday, Jan. 23, stating that Ruder began serving as the Louisburg Municipal Court judge in 2008.
“He was hired, in part, based on representations that he was a licensed attorney,” the release states. “In December 2022, the city became aware that Mr. Ruder allowed his law license to lapse and had never taken the certification examination that allows non-attorneys to sit as a municipal court judge.”
The city release goes on to say that within days of learning this information, city officials contacted Ruder, and he confirmed the accuracy of the information and immediately resigned.
Since that time, an internal investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
Jean Carder, communications coordinator with the city of Louisburg, could not provide additional information beyond the release, but she did confirm that Jacklyn Paletta currently is serving as Louisburg’s municipal judge.
Ruder’s status is listed as “suspended” in the online Kansas Supreme Court Attorney Directory. The directory lists Ruder’s date of admission as Sept. 27, 1996.
Lisa Taylor, public information director with the Office of Judicial Administration, said Ruder’s law license was suspended in 2002 for not maintaining his annual registration requirement and not meeting his continuing legal education requirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.