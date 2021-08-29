LOUISBURG – After Labor Day activities were scrubbed in 2020 due to the health risk, American Legion Commander Wayne Knop was optimistic about making a return in 2021.
“We’ll try to come back bigger and better next year,” he said.
Knop is about to get his wish.
The 49th annual American Legion Truck and Tractor Pull is set to get underway at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Lewis-Young Park. The popular event is sponsored by John P. Hand American Legion Post No. 250, and serves as a major fundraiser for the Louisburg post’s programs.
The truck and tractor pull’s featured tractor classes will be the 10,500 pound hot stock tractors, 9,500 pound pro field tractors, 6,500 pound light limited, 6000 pound modified tractors and super stock tractors.
Featured classes for the trucks will be the 6,200 pound two-wheel drive trucks, 3.0 diesel 4 by 4 trucks, 2.6 diesel 4 by 4 trucks.
The truck and tractor show also will include an open class.
Tickets for the truck and tractor pull are $18, and children 12 and under get in free. The Sons of the American Legion will be sell concessions. There are no rain-outs.
The celebration will continue with a cornhole tournament Sunday, Sept. 5.
Labor Day activities kick off Monday, Sept. 6, with a parade at 10 a.m. on Broadway that begins in the downtown business district. After the parade, activities will move to Legion Park, for bingo, train rides for the kids, Frisbee golf, a dunk tank, music, and a barbecue chicken dinner put on by the American Legion Auxiliary. Concessions also will be sold in the park that afternoon.
The park is located on South Ninth Street, between South Broadway and South Elm streets.
The Legion is planning a pre-Labor Day celebration at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Legion Hall, 403 S. Ninth St.
