LOUISBURG — Members of the American Legion Post 250 in Louisburg recently honored fallen veterans by participating in a Wreaths Across America ceremony in December.
Similar ceremonies took place throughout the United States at 11 a.m. on the second or third Saturdays of December. The Louisburg ceremony took place Saturday, Dec. 14.
During the ceremonies, wreaths are laid to honor veterans who have given their lives in service to their country. The mission of Wreaths Across America is to remember fallen veterans, honor those who have served, and teach children the value of freedom, according to a news release from Chuck Hammeke, vice commander of the Louisburg American Legion Post 250.
Chuck and his wife, Dory, laid a wreath at the Louisburg Cemetery during the Dec. 14 ceremony. Dory is the sergeant-at-arms for the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 250.
Representing the American Legion Post 250 were Charles Lewis and Bob Smith, executive board members; and Gary Brown, chaplain.
Charles Lewis played taps upon laying of the wreath. The wreath has been donated each year by Jessica Finch of In Bloom Floral Design Studio, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.