LOUISBURG - The Louisburg American Legion Post 250 plans to host a fish fry dinner Saturday, Jan. 18.
The dinner will begin at 5 p.m. at the Legion building, located at 403 S. Ninth St. in Louisburg.
The cost is $10, or $6 for children younger than 13 years old.
The meal will be complete with fish, potato, hush puppies, vegetable, roll, dessert and drink.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Louisburg American Legion.
For more information, contact Wayne Knop at (913) 980-9109.
