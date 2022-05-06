OVERLAND PARK – A Louisburg man was killed Thursday, May 5, in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 69 in Overland Park.
Members of the Overland Park Police Department responded to the 18000 block of northbound U.S. 69 at 12:04 p.m. after the accident was reported, according to a news release from the Overland Park Police Department.
It was determined that a silver pickup driven by 57-year-old Wayne Presley of Louisburg was traveling northbound on the highway before veering right and striking a guardrail. The truck continued northbound and completely drifted right again off the roadway, where it struck a steel light pole, according to the release.
Presley was declared dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Traffic Safety Unit at (913) 890-1482, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.