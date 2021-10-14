LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Masonic Lodge will be filling a lot of to-go containers in Ron Weers Park at City Lake on Saturday, Oct. 16, during its annual fish fry fundraiser.
The Peace Lodge No. 243 Fish Fry is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. — or while supplies last. Tickets are $10 per to-go container.
Proceeds from the Louisburg Masons’ largest fundraiser of the year support many of their local community service activities such as Louisburg High School scholarships and aiding band camp attendees.
Larry Bond, one of the event’s organizers, said each year the Lodge pays out around $3,000 to community service projects.
“The fish fry’s success is vitally important to our being able to do these important events each year,” Bond said.
He said a lot of time and effort has been put into catching and cleaning fish and preparing equipment and supplies for the annual event, and Peace Lodge No. 243 is hoping for a good turnout to help defray rising supply costs so there are enough proceeds to maintain its level of commitment to the projects.
