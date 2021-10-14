David Dellinger hands Marcus Arnett a take-out order during the 2020 Masonic Fish Fry fundraiser hosted by Peace Lodge No. 243 of Louisburg in Ron Weers Park at City Lake on Metcalf Road. The park will be the site of the fish fry again this year as it is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. (or while supplies last) on Saturday, Oct. 16.