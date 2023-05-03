230503_mr_lou_dog_park_001

LOUISBURG — Dog owners in Louisburg soon may have a new park to take their furry friends.

Work is paying off for a group of community members who have spent the past several months organizing a campaign to get an off-leash dog park built in Louisburg.

