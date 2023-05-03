LOUISBURG — Dog owners in Louisburg soon may have a new park to take their furry friends.
Work is paying off for a group of community members who have spent the past several months organizing a campaign to get an off-leash dog park built in Louisburg.
It started with a Facebook group called “Friends of Louisburg Dog Park” and has evolved into a committee working closely with members of the Louisburg City Council and Louisburg Park & Tree Board.
Louisburg residents Jessica Crozier and Michelle Olson have been spearheading the effort for about nine months.
Crozier said multiple city-owned sites were considered, including areas by Ron Weers and Lewis-Young parks, but the committee members and city officials ultimately agreed that the best location was a near 2-acre vacant grass field east of the Louisburg Aquatic Center.
Crozier said the site is centrally located, which should encourage its use, and there is existing parking at the nearby aquatic center and Louisburg High School. There also is existing water infrastructure available, and the site is across the street from senior housing and other residences where dog owners will be able to easily walk to the park, Crozier said.
In February, the Louisburg City Council unanimously agreed to select the site east of the aquatic center for the dog park.
Funding is now the biggest focus for the committee members, and Crozier said the early estimate for the construction of the dog park is about $60,000. That includes black coated fencing that is estimated to cost at least $30,000.
Committee members are organizing a fundraising campaign, but they recently got a big boost toward their goal. The city of Louisburg announced April 18 that it has received a $15,000 grant for the dog park from the C. Lyman and Ingrid L. Smith Foundation via the First Option Bank Trusteed Foundation, and it will be matched by an additional $15,000 from the city.
The design of the park is still in the planning process, but Crozier said the first phase will likely include fencing, benches, trash cans, dog waste stations and a water fountain. More features could be added in a second phase, such as a shade structure and dog agility play pieces.
Olson said there also will be separate areas for large and small dogs.
“It will be an enhancement to our community,” Olson said of the dog park.
Crozier and Olson both said they hope the park will keep local dog owners from leaving the city to find an off-leash park for their dogs. Crozier said she typically travels to Heritage Dog Park in Olathe once a week with her dog, Fern, and Olson said she usually travels to the Paola Dog Park with her dog, Bosley.
Once the Louisburg dog park is complete, both dog owners said they plan to stay in town, where they also will be more likely to spend money locally getting gas, buying a cup of coffee or shopping at a local store.
That’s a trend they hope others will emulate.
“Having Louisburg residents being able to stay in town for something like this is a huge community benefit,” Crozier said.
The organizers hope to collect the money they need for the dog park through sponsorships, donations, grants and other fundraising efforts, and Crozier said the tentative timeline is to complete the fundraising effort in the fall and open the dog park by the spring of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.