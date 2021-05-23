LOUISBURG – The Louisburg Aquatic Center will open for the season Memorial Day weekend with operations mostly resembling those in place prior to COVID-19, including the return of concessions, deck chairs and lockers.
The City Council made the decision at its May 3 meeting to operate the pool under as normal conditions as possible.
The pool opens at noon Saturday, May 29. Regular operating hours will be from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Lap swim is available from 8 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to a city press release.
Concession stand sales will return this year as will deck chairs, although guests are welcome to bring their own chairs. The water fountains will be open and lockers will be available for daily rental. There is a rental deposit of $5, which is returned when the key is returned.
High-touch surfaces including deck chairs will be sanitized once daily. Swimmers are asked to shower prior to entering the water. Signage will remind people not to enter the facility if they are experiencing COVID-like symptoms.
Season passes must be purchased at City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, and will not be available at the pool. City Hall will be open for pass sales from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday through Monday, May 29-31, the aquatic center’s opening weekend, according to the city.
Starting June 1 pass sales will be available at City Hall during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the press release. The person using the pass must be present at the time of purchase. A photo will be taken of each person for member verification at the pool.
All season passes are individual passes and are $25. People living outside Miami County are eligible to purchases passes this year.
Single admission purchases also will be available at the pool. Daily admission of $4 and a 10-use punch card for $30 may be purchased at the aquatic center with cash or check. Daycare passes will be available for $100 plus $10 per child. Those interested in a daycare pass should contact City Hall, (913) 837-5371.
To schedule a private pool party, call City Hall or check the city’s website for pricing details.
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. People are not allowed to loiter at the entrance. There will not be a separate exit gate this year.
In the event of a weather delay or closure, everyone must leave the facility. Walkers and bicyclists will be asked to shelter in the bathhouse until either the storm passes or a ride is available to pick them up, according to the city. Weather-related delays, closures or early closure for pool parties are posted to the city’s Facebook page.
Swim lessons are conducted by the Louisburg Barracudas swim team. Sign-up information is available on their website: www.louisburgbarracudas.com. Lessons are available for ages 4 and above and are offered at 10 and 11 a.m. for 45-minute sessions, the press release noted.
Three sessions are available, June 7-18, June 21-July 2 and July 12-23. Swim lessons are $65 per student. A parent/tot class for children 6 months to 3 is $35 per child, July 5-9, according to the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.