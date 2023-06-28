Shanna Smith, Olathe, and Amee and Morgan Messer, Louisburg, set off sparklers prior to the fireworks show at Lewis-Young Park during last year's Louisburg Freedom Fest. This year's event is set for Tuesday, July 4.
LOUISBURG — Area residents can celebrate Independence Day at Lewis-Young Park on Tuesday, July 4, during Louisburg’s annual Freedom Fest.
The community festival will feature music, games, food and a fireworks show to cap off the evening at the park, located just northwest of Louisburg.
Gates open at 6 p.m., with Boy Scout Troop 101 members collecting a free-will donation at the gate to assist with the purchase of the fireworks, according to a city news release.
The fireworks show, put on by the Louisburg Fire Department, will begin around 9:30 p.m. or as soon as it is dark enough, organizers said.
The All-American Bake-Off, sponsored this year by the Louisburg Recreation Commission (LRC), will also take place at the event.
Bakers should bring their home-baked treats to the LRC booth at the park by 7 p.m. for judging, according to the release.
The Middle Creek Opry Band will provide the musical entertainment.
The festival will include booths from area businesses, organizations and churches, many with activities for the kids, according to the city.
Drawings will occur throughout the evening for prizes donated by area businesses
The Louisburg American Legion’s kiddie train will be providing rides to children. Children can also play in the inflatables. Tickets can be purchased for $1 per ticket, seven tickets for $5 or an unlimited-play wristband for $10, according to the release.
Residents are encouraged to bring some cash if they would like to purchase concessions from food trucks KC Deyas, Papa Scott’s Street Eats and The Funnel Cake Truck.
The Boy Scouts will present the colors just before 7 p.m. with the singing of the national anthem.
Those attending Freedom Fest are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
