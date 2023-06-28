230628_mr_lou_freedom_01

Shanna Smith, Olathe, and Amee and Morgan Messer, Louisburg, set off sparklers prior to the fireworks show at Lewis-Young Park during last year's Louisburg Freedom Fest. This year's event is set for Tuesday, July 4.

 File photo

LOUISBURG — Area residents can celebrate Independence Day at Lewis-Young Park on Tuesday, July 4, during Louisburg’s annual Freedom Fest.

The community festival will feature music, games, food and a fireworks show to cap off the evening at the park, located just northwest of Louisburg.

