LOUISBURG — Nearly 75 American flags fluttered around Louisburg during the Veterans Day week as part of a Louisburg Rotary Club initiative.
Flags are placed in front of participants’ homes or businesses for the Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day holidays for $50. The 3 feet by 5 feet flags are placed in the ground by Rotary members and are displayed the entire week of the holiday, according to a Rotary Club news release.
The organization said the flag initiative supports the Rotary’s motto, “Service Above Self,” with proceeds enabling Rotary to give back to the community through scholarships for students in the Louisburg school district.
The Rotary Club initiated the “Fly the Flag” program in 2019, with 50 flags decorating Louisburg homes and businesses, according to the organization. The program has nearly doubled in two years, and Rotary members now set out almost 100 flags, according to the release.
Louisburg residents interested in flying an American flag through the Rotary can contact Shelley Haines, Rotary board member, at (913) 557-0808.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.