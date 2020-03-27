When Gov. Laura Kelly announced March 17 that K-12 school buildings in Kansas would be closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year due to the fast-spreading coronavirus (COVID-19), school districts started adopting continued learning plans that will be used to teach students for the remainder of the school year.
Food service was another challenge that districts would have to tackle.
During this time of off-site instruction, Louisburg USD 416 decided to continue to supply meals to any child, ages 1 to 18, every weekday, beginning Tuesday, March 24. Each child is provided with a grab-and-go sack lunch which includes breakfast for the following day.
The sack lunches are picked up on the west side of Broadmoor Elementary. Children need to be physically present in order for the district to provide a sack lunch. People were encouraged to stay in their cars and loop around the school to the west side where staff would be waiting outside to provide the lunches.
After the first week in operation, Louisburg Superintendent Brian Biermann said he is pleased with the response to the meal program.
“The meal program is going great, especially for the first week,” Biermann said. “On Friday, we served close to 450 meals. The grab-and-go lunch includes lunch for the day and breakfast for the following morning. It also includes two milks and a juice.”
Biermann said the school food service staff is prepared to serve as many lunches as are needed each weekday.
“I am proud of the work our food service staff and Karen Miller, Food Service Director, have done to keep our students fed and healthy,” Biermann said.
