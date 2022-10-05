Circle Grove

The Louisburg USD 416 Board of Education meeting room was packed for the Sept. 12 budget hearing.

 File photo

LOUISBURG — The Louisburg USD 416 school board voted unanimously to approve the 2022-2023 budget as presented at its September meeting, after several patrons spoke for and against the proposed budget during a revenue neutral hearing.

The board approved a budget with an overall mill rate of 49.5 mills, a one mill decrease from the previous year.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos