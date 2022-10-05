LOUISBURG — The Louisburg USD 416 school board voted unanimously to approve the 2022-2023 budget as presented at its September meeting, after several patrons spoke for and against the proposed budget during a revenue neutral hearing.
The board approved a budget with an overall mill rate of 49.5 mills, a one mill decrease from the previous year.
The district’s mill rate of 49.5 mills is the lowest in the Frontier League and Miami County. It’s also lower than neighboring districts Blue Valley, Olathe and Gardner.
The district’s mill levy has dropped dramatically in the past decade. The mill rate averaged 65.323 mills between 2012 and 2020.
On average, homeowners are paying less property taxes than they did in 2019-2020, even with an increase in the district’s assessed property valuation, Superitnedent Brian Biermann said in a follow-up interview.
At the Sept. 12 meeting, district patron Robert Kirkpatrick asked the board to hold off making its decision that night and schedule a special meeting to reconsider the budget before the state’s Sept. 20 budget deadline.
Kirkpatrick, who has an MBA, said the proposed budget includes a 9.5 percent increase in property taxes to be levied against the district’s property owners.
“... a 9.5 percent increase is more than constituents should be asked to bear,” Kirkpatrick said.
He suggested budget changes such as eliminating the “cost of living fund” and cutting the capital outlay fund.
Jarrod Worthington, a math teacher at Louisburg High School, had a different take on the budget.
“As I review the budget, I see that the maximum amount of money the district can spend this year versus last year is only a 2 percent increase,” said Worthington, who supported the proposed budget. “During a time when inflation rates have reached record numbers, our budget is proposed to be 2 percent higher than last year.”
Worthington was referring to the district’s total proposed expenditures of $31.2 million, compared to last year’s total expenditures of $30.6 million — or roughly a 2 percent increase.
Kirkpatrick said to compensate for higher appraised property values, the overall school district budget should be less than last year, not more.
“It shouldn’t be revenue neutral — it should be below revenue neutral,” Kirkpatrick said.
During his earlier presentation, Worthington noted several other factors should be considered.
He said a state education department report showed the average expenditure per pupil across the 286 school districts in Kansas was $12,863.
“I was once again amazed when I found out our district was far below this,” Worthington said. “Louisburg spent on average $11,439 per pupil. I looked at bar graph after bar graph that showed our district test scores above the state average. And I have to admit that I was expecting to find out that we spent more.”
Worthington said Louisburg USD 416 spent 11 percent less per pupil than the state average.
“Let me get this right. We have the best job. We are supported by the school board and superintendent. We have awesome facilities. We have great resources,” Worthington said. “And we somehow spend less money to do it than most school districts. Now that should be the headline in the publications that are going around.”
Louisburg’s mill rate for 2022-2023 of 49.5 mills is lower than last school year by one mill but it exceeds the revenue neutral rate by a little over two mills.
It should be noted that other school districts in the area, including Paola, Osawatomie and Johnson County, all exceeded the revenue nuetral rate as well.
Before the vote to exceed the revenue neutral rate, school board President Jim Foote told the board and audience he had studied the budget for weeks from every angle.
“I’ve called Dr. Biermann so many times I’m surprised he hasn’t blocked my number,” Foote said, to laughter from the audience in the packed board meeting room at Circle Grove. “It’s pretty much consumed me for the last few weeks.”
Foote said he supported the budget as presented.
“I think we are being as responsible as we can, keeping our taxes as low as we can,” Foote said. “I just don’t see anywhere where we can cut the budget to get anywhere close to revenue neutral.”
The school board voted 6-0 to approve the budget for the 2022-2023 school year as presented.
