LOUISBURG — The Louisburg USD 416 Board of Education took action Oct. 14 to proceed with a bond election in April 2020 to upgrade district facilities in dire need of attention for items like roofs, HVAC systems, technology improvements and enhanced safety measures.
The bond proposal would reduce the tax mill levy in the process.
The proposal to be put before district voters would also address what Superintendent Brian Biermann and school board members have called a critical need at Louisburg Middle School — a designated high-wind area to protect students and staff. It’s the only school building in the district without one, Biermann said.
The proposed $27.6 million bond addresses district needs that are divided into three main categories: $10.1 million for facility and efficiency upgrades, $9 million for enhanced learning environments, and $8.5 million for safety and security.
The bond proposal would lower the district’s bond mill rate by five mills from the current 21.541 mills to 16.541 mills. The life of the bond would be 15 years. The district is able to lower the mill rate because it will soon be retiring bonds issued to build Rockville Elementary.
On a $200,000 home, that would mean a reduction of $115 per year on the school district’s portion of a homeowner’s property tax bill, according to district numbers.
The bond proposal was two parts.
The second question is a proposal to construct a new four-field, baseball/softball complex on school property. The life of the second bond issue for the complex also would be 15 years.
The proposed $6.9 million baseball/softball complex would bring the total of the two ballot questions to $34.5 million, which would still mean a 1 mill reduction from 21.541 mills to 20.541 mills if both questions are approved, according to the district.
The two-question proposal is set up so that if the $27.6 million bond fails, the district would not move forward with the second part.
For several months, representatives from Hollis + Miller Architects have been working with the Louisburg school board, administration and a committee of district patrons to identify the top facility needs at each school to come up with a bond issue to put before voters with the purpose of upgrading the district’s buildings, parking lots, sidewalks and school grounds, as well as other facility improvements.
School board members were encouraged at their August meeting to learn that their priorities closely aligned with those of two advisory committees which have been offering feedback to the architects about improvements and repairs they would like to see made at the district’s facilities. The district’s Steering Committee is made up of administrators from each building as well as the district administration. The Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) includes representatives from a broad cross-section of the community.
In addition to gathering feedback from the board and the two committees, Patron Insight conducted a telephone survey of patrons across the district that showed support for both parts of the bond proposal.
A representative of the district’s financial adviser Piper Jaffray was at the board’s meeting last week to review the bond proposal and talk about how the bond issue could be done while lowering the mill rate at the same time. His projections were conservative, assuming annual assessed valuation growth of 1 percent, property tax collections of 95 percent (reality is 97-98 percent), and an interest rate that was about one point higher than the current rate.
In a follow-up interview, Biermann said district patrons talk about property taxes being cheaper in Johnson County. He said that’s true if you look at the combined total of all the taxing entities in the county. But as a school district, Louisburg USD 416’s overall mill levy of 64.861 is lower than the mill levies for neighboring Johnson County school districts Blue Valley, Gardner, Olathe and Spring Hill.
The board decided to move forward with the baseball/softball complex based on feedback from community members both on committees and the telephone study which indicated more than 70 percent supported building the complex. Nearly 60 percent of patrons surveyed said they would support a $30 million bond issue for facility improvements, which is $2.4 million more than what is being proposed.
After discussion, the school board voted 6-1 to schedule the bond election for April 7, 2020, with no changes to the two-part proposal. Jacob Vickrey cast the no vote.
Vickrey proposed paring back the bond issue and using capital outlay funds. Some board members expressed concern about that proposal because they said there wasn’t enough money in the capital outlay fund to accomplish the improvements.
Most board members said they preferred to have voters go to the polls rather than doing a mail-in ballot which would be in keeping with the district’s recent elections.
“I don’t think we should change what voters are accustom to doing,” board President Jerry Flanagan said.
The following is a list of priority items at each school, identified by the school board and committees, which could be accomplished under the bond project:
Circle Grove (preschool and district office): Parking lot, sidewalk and drainage improvements; roof repairs and replacement; structure and exterior brick repair; HVAC replacement; window replacement and abatement, classroom wing renovation; door and hardware upgrades.
Rockville Elementary (kindergarten through second grade): Parking lot/sidewalk repairs and replacement/drainage; special services remodel.
Broadmoor Elemen-
tary (third through fifth grades): Parking lot and sidewalk repairs; roof replacement; window replacement; door and hardware upgrades; interior renovation; HVAC replacement; kitchen remodel.
Louisburg Middle School: Parking lot/sidewalk improvements; roof repairs and replacement; high-wind shelter addition which would double as classrooms; kitchen remodel; HVAC replacement; door and hardware replacement; exterior brick repair.
Louisburg High School: Parking lot/sidewalk improvements; multi-purpose addition; roof repair/replacement.
Districtwide: Techno- logy/security/furniture/equipment; baseball/softball complex; lighting upgrades.
