LOUISBURG — The Louisburg USD 416 school board has trimmed portions of a $34.5 million bond issue that failed to gain support in the Aug. 5 primary election and plans to represent it to district voters Nov. 3 on a smaller scale at $24 million.
At their meeting Monday, Aug. 10, board members eliminated the second question of the two-part proposal which called for construction of a new four-field, baseball/softball complex on school property. The board’s move cut $6.9 million from the overall proposal.
Next, the board worked well into the evening to go through line items for each building. Items like roofs, HVAC systems, enhanced safety measures and other infrastructure needs remain in the proposal, but the board agreed to trim another $3.6 million from the lists.
The additional cuts included eliminating the installation of LED interior lighting across the district for $1.5 million, and removing a $280,000 line item to remodel the special services area of Rockville Elementary. The board also cut some interior renovations in Broadmoor Elementary to slice out another $1.2 million, and eliminated some other smaller line items in Broadmoor and other buildings to reach a $24 million figure the board felt comfortable putting before voters this fall.
Roofs and HVAC systems are some of the bigger ticket items that remain in the bond that are in critical need of repair or replacement that could not be covered with capital outlay funds, according to school officials. Staff has to set out buckets every time it rains at Broadmoor Elementary because of the leaky, 40-year-old roof.
The air conditioning unit recently went out at Louisburg Middle School, leaving no way to cool down the building. The building’s HVAC system was already on the needs list.
Building a high wind shelter and making parking lot improvements at the middle school remain in the bond proposal. The middle school is the only building in the district that does not have a dedicated high wind shelter, and improvements to the parking lot to redirect traffic flow will address a current safety concern of vehicles stacking up on busy Kansas Highway 68 during peak drop-off and pick-up times, school officials said.
The multipurpose room at the high school — which will serve as a physical education classroom, weight room, wrestling room, among other applications — remains in the bond. The current weight room, for example, is too small at a maximum occupancy of 24, and dangerous for students lifting weights or students who must pass through the room to access other parts of the building, school officials said. The multipurpose room would be available for community use when not being used by students.
After much discussion, the board voted 7-0 to put a single-question bond proposal of $24 million on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Passage of the bond would put the district’s bond and interest mill levy at 9.75 mills. That levy is currently 21.5 mills. Because the initial $34.5 million bond did not pass, the bond and interest mill levy is set to drop to 2 mills with the retirement of Rockville Elementary construction bond debt.
While passage of the revised bond issue would raise that levy from 2 mills to 9.75 mills, Superintendent Brian Biermann said he is hopeful the community will remember that the same levy this past year was 21.5 mills.
Biermann and board members are hopeful the bond will pass to address needs they say are critical to maintaining the type of facilities and educational opportunities for students that the community has come to expect.
Dr. Biermann also pointed out interest rates, currently at historic lows of 1.5 to 2 percent, likely would still be that low in November. He’s hopeful the community will see the potential savings represented by these low interest rates and the favorable bids that experts in the design and construction field have said the district could expect from contractors and subcontractors eager to return to work after losing business due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Board member Rob Vohs expressed disappointment the community could not see the potential cost savings for the district and the chance to help students. He said if the district has to piecemeal these improvements it will cost district taxpayers more in the long run.
As the discussions about cutting the bonds continued, board member John Payton said he didn’t want to put a bond election before voters for a second time if the board wasn’t united behind this proposal.
Board member Jacob Vickrey had voted “no” on the original bond proposal because of the $34.5 million price tag. After the revisions, Vickrey was in agreement with other board members on the $24 million proposal.
“I think the community would support this,” Vickrey said.
