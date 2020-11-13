Louisburg USD 416 patrons have approved a bond proposal not to exceed $24 million for improvements to existing infrastructure and renovations to district facilities — as well as safety, security and technology upgrades.
But not by a large enough margin that district officials are willing to acknowledge the bond’s passage until the election results become official after the Friday, Nov. 13, canvass.
Unofficial results from the general election Tuesday, Nov. 3, showed the bond passed by 92 votes. The bond question received 2,719 “yes” votes (50.86 percent) to 2,627 “no” votes (49.14 percent).
The results reflect a divide that exists in the community about the bond issue, which would raise the bond and interest mill levy from 2 mills to 9.5 mills. District patrons have been passionate on both sides of the issue.
A larger, two-question bond proposal of $34.5 million was soundly defeated in the Aug. 4 primary — prompting the school board to come back with a scaled-back version.
Items like roofs, HVAC systems, enhanced safety measures and other infrastructure needs remain in the $24 million proposal that voters approved Nov. 3, pending the canvass results.
The bond proposal also includes building a high wind shelter and making parking lot improvements at the middle school, as well as adding a multipurpose room to the high school which would be made available to the community when not in use by the district.
Some mail and provisional ballots remain to be counted, and the final results will not be known until the votes are canvassed and certified by the Miami County Commission on Nov. 13.
Superintendent Brian Biermann issued a brief statement about the election.
“As always, the school district appreciates the Louisburg community’s support of kids,” Biermann said in an email. “If the unofficial results become official, the bond issue will provide many needed safety, facility and efficiency enhancements that will allow our district to continue to provide the sound education experience that many have grown to love and appreciate about USD #416. On behalf of our kids and school district, we thank our community for their support.”
