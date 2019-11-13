LOUISBURG – Members of every school’s student body in Louisburg USD 416 sang or played patriotic songs for veterans and their families and other community members during a combined school/community Veterans Day ceremony.
Hundreds of community members came in out of the cold to attend the program Monday, Nov. 11, in the Louisburg High School gymnasium.
The school’s portion of the program included songs performed by Broadmoor Elementary and Rockville Elementary students, as well as members of the Louisburg Middle School Advanced Choir and the Louisburg High School Select Choir.
The Louisburg High School band and the Louisburg Middle School Jazz Band also performed, as did the Louisburg High School Jazzy Cats dance team to the tune “Boogie Woogie Buggle Boy,” played by the LMS Jazz Band.
Essay winners told the audience why they were proud to be Americans. The winners were Thomas Arnett, LHS; Caleigh Kettle, LMS; Ella Bockelman, Broadmoor Elementary; and Edith Law, Rockville Elementary.
A snafu with a computer forced the student bodies from Broadmoor and Rockville to sing the military melody a cappella, which they did without a hitch to thunderous applause as members of each military branch stood and saluted when their song was played.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.